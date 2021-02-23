Phoenix Global Market Capitalization Hits $28.64 Million (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $28.64 million and approximately $653,950.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenix Global token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.26 or 0.00476202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00068302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00055980 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.00 or 0.00700922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00038350 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00027229 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global (CRYPTO:PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,473,542,380 tokens. The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

