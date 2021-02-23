Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Increased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,546. The company has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

