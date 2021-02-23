Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 275 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 985.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH opened at $156.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.63. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,325 shares of company stock worth $17,131,256. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.