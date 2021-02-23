Philadelphia Trust Co. Makes New $402,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,831,000 after purchasing an additional 341,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average is $64.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.