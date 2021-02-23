Philadelphia Trust Co. Makes New $141,000 Investment in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of First Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Bank by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $196.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bank will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.