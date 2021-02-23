Philadelphia Trust Co. Decreases Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 264.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 45.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

EQIX opened at $667.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $714.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $742.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,757.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.38, for a total transaction of $1,222,161.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,752.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,679,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

