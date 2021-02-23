Philadelphia Trust Co. Acquires 575 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $337.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $338.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.80.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

