Phantasma Energy Market Capitalization Tops $1.83 Million (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be bought for $0.0475 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $16,180.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.28 or 0.00456406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00068196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00077385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 150.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.38 or 0.00479496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00072806 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 38,660,521 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

