Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 944,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,504,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $187.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

