Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

PEY has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.48.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$6.07 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$0.91 and a 1 year high of C$6.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.16.

In related news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,148,034.16. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$489,078.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

