Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Trading Down 2.7%

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38. 5,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 9,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pets at Home Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

