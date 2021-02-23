Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Head to Head Analysis

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Sasol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 5 3 0 0 1.38 Sasol 1 3 1 0 2.00

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.39%. Sasol has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.10%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Sasol.

Risk & Volatility

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 3.66, suggesting that its stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -7.72% -1.32% -0.36% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Sasol’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $76.59 billion 0.68 $10.15 billion $1.18 6.73 Sasol $10.61 billion 0.80 -$5.87 billion $0.82 16.65

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Sasol. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sasol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sasol beats Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The company also markets and sells liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ketones, alcohols, acrylates, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, phenolics, ammonium nitrate base products, and sulphur derivatives, as well mining reagents for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

