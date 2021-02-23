Peter Nash Purchases 1,000 Shares of ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) Stock

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) insider Peter Nash bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$69.34 ($49.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,340.00 ($49,528.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$83.42.

ASX

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.124 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. ASX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.81%.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company offers securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; central counterparty clearing services; and technical and information services. It is also involved in the registry, depository, and settlement activities, as well as delivery-versus-payment clearing of financial products.

