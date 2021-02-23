Peter Alexander Purchases 10,000 Shares of Boral Limited (BLD.AX) (ASX:BLD) Stock

Boral Limited (BLD.AX) (ASX:BLD) insider Peter Alexander acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.08 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of A$50,800.00 ($36,285.71).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.92, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

