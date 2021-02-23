Peter Alexander Purchases 10,000 Shares of Boral Limited (BLD.AX) (ASX:BLD) Stock

Boral Limited (BLD.AX) (ASX:BLD) insider Peter Alexander acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.08 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of A$50,800.00 ($36,285.71).
The business has a fifty day moving average of A$2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.92, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Boral Limited (BLD.AX) Company Profile
Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Boral Limited (BLD.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boral Limited (BLD.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.