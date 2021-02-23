Personalis (PSNL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Bank of America downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $81,225.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,932.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,404 shares of company stock worth $1,327,721 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

