Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 592,050 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,050 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September comprises 1.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 238,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 47,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSEP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.16. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,690. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.20. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $28.38.

