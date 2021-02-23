Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the period. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January makes up approximately 1.1% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at $1,235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 1,830.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 297,077 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 4,922.4% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 1,943,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after buying an additional 1,905,126 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at $2,027,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KJAN traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.93. 586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,724. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91.

