Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of FDVV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 75,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,164. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $34.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.