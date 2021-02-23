Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,838,000 after acquiring an additional 261,465 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.71.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $17.55 on Tuesday, reaching $561.99. 13,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,819. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $634.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.08.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $13,886,765. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

