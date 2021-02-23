Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after buying an additional 627,663 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,555,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,950,000 after buying an additional 126,778 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,312 shares of company stock worth $47,048,637. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded down $4.99 on Tuesday, reaching $545.27. The stock had a trading volume of 41,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,626. The company has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $551.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.