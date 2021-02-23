Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $5.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.92. 54,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,061. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.00. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

