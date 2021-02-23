PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0237 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 67.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PRT stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

