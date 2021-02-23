Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)’s share price fell 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 714,044 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 657,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

