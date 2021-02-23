Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Cut by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Paychex worth $114,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Paychex by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 806,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $25,691,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 44,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

