PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.13. PAVmed has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAVM shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

