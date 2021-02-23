Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 356.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,885 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 308.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 48,454 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

PDCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

