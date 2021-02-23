Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.2% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $191.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.60, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $194.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.00 and a 200 day moving average of $149.05.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock valued at $192,927,683. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

