ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.58

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $1.64. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 25,226 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58.

ParkerVision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc provides radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

