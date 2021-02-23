Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.86.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $282.31 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $293.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after buying an additional 404,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,007,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,909,000 after buying an additional 144,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,152,000 after buying an additional 63,527 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

