Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 38 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,864,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $10.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $692.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,371. The company has a 50 day moving average of $729.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $655.58. The firm has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

