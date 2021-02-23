Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 354 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,740,000 after purchasing an additional 865,262 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $172,423,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,365,000 after acquiring an additional 709,395 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 681,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,879,000 after acquiring an additional 113,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,807. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $136.61.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.