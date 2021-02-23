Parisi Gray Wealth Management Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 13.3% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,816,000 after buying an additional 275,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 247,539 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.45. The company had a trading volume of 103,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,809. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

