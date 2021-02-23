Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases 222 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 622,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,435,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

NYSE HD traded down $10.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,138. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.77. The company has a market cap of $285.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

