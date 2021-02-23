Parisi Gray Wealth Management Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,107 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104,116 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,939,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,716,000 after buying an additional 6,657,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.29. 48,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,507,483. The company has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

