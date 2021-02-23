Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.66. The company had a trading volume of 161,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,029. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $146.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

