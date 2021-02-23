Parisi Gray Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $1,894,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.65. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.27. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $365.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $831,792. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

