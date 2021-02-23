Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PARR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Par Pacific from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.21.
PARR opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.51.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.
