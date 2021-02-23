Palomar (PLMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Palomar to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PLMR stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. Palomar has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.46 and a beta of -0.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

In other news, VP Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $401,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $593,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,384,745. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

