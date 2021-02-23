Palomar (PLMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Palomar to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PLMR stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. Palomar has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.46 and a beta of -0.13.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.
