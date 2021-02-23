Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15-4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.80-5.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.65.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $12.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $384.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $372.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.77. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $3,526,680.00. Insiders sold a total of 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.