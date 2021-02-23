Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.29.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $374.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.77. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total value of $417,341.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

