Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.27-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.80-5.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.65.

Shares of PANW traded down $12.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $384.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,484. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,766,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total value of $417,341.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,140,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

