PagSeguro Digital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 11,690 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 410% compared to the average volume of 2,292 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. New Street Research started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.