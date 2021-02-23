PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,380,000 after acquiring an additional 395,114 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,519,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PACCAR by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 100,613 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

