Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens Corning in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the construction company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OC. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $82.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.73. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,518 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 24.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,382,000 after acquiring an additional 829,558 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Owens Corning by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after acquiring an additional 764,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

