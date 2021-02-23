Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) PT Raised to C$24.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities to C$24.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ovintiv to C$21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.07.

Ovintiv stock opened at C$28.59 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$2.95 and a 12 month high of C$29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.45. The stock has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -1.77%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

