Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Ovintiv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $22.62 on Friday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,029.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

