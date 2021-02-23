Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.