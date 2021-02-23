Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 982,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Outfront Media by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 76,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,447,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUT stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

OUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

