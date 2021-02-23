Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.17.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Otonomy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 460,185 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,919,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

