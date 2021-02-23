Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.17.
NASDAQ OTIC opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Otonomy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 460,185 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,919,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Otonomy
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
