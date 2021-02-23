Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Trading 6.1% Higher

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.75 and last traded at $109.62. 5,657,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 543% from the average session volume of 879,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $54,680,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth $6,358,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

